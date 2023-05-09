SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Major cuts and layoffs across the country, like those at LinkedIn, Google and Meta, have many people worried about their job security. Officials say the job market is strong despite rising inflation. Shreveport-Bossier has seen many business closings and new openings in recent months, so what does the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data say about the job market in our region?

In March 2023, Caddo Parish had a 3.6% unemployment rate, a 0.3% decrease over the last month. Louisiana has the 12th highest unemployment rate in the country at a 3.6%. The national unemployment rate changed little since last year, around 3.5% in March.

The unemployment rate in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area was 3.4%, which is 0.2% lower than in Caddo Parish. Shreveport has the 198th lowest unemployment out of 389 metro areas included in the labor report.

Unemployment rates in Northwest Louisiana include:

#1. Bienville Parish: 4.1%

#2. Webster Parish: 4.0%

#3. Natchitoches Parish: 3.7%

#4. De Soto Parish: 3.6%

#5. Caddo Parish: 3.6%

#6. Sabine Parish: 3.4%

#7. Claiborne Parish: 3.3%

#8. Bossier Parish: 2.8%

#9. Red River Parish: 2.8%

Morris County, Texas, has the highest unemployment rate in the region. Other rates across East Texas include:

#1. Morris County: 6.5%

#2. Marion County: 5.0%

#3. Cass County: 4.9%

#4. Harrison County: 4.6%

#5. Titus County: 4.6%

#6. Bowie County: 4.6%

#7. Panola County: 4.4%

#8. Shelby County: 3.8%

Unemployment rates in Southwest Arkansas average slightly below those in Northwest Louisiana:

#1. Lafayette County: 4.1%

#2. Columbia Columbia: 3.5%

#3. Sevier County: 3.0%

#4. Miller County: 3.0%

#5. Little River County: 2.9%

#6. Howard County: 2.8%

#7. Nevada County: 2.7%

#8. Hempstead County: 2.5%

McCurtain County, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is down .2% from last month at 3.5%.

Pay rates in the Shreveport-Bossier metropolitan area continue to be lower than average. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the mean hourly wage in the area is $21.76, 22% lower than the average national wage.