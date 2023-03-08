From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs in Shreveport that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA that don’t require a college degree.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Shreveport

#50. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $47,770

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,010

– Employment: 112,130

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)

— Wausau, WI ($55,060)

#49. Logging equipment operators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $47,820

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,960

– Employment: 25,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($64,000)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($62,910)

— Longview, WA ($62,780)

#48. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $47,910

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,740

– Employment: 15,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($78,200)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($69,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,320)

#47. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $48,060

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,340

– Employment: 1,903,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)

#46. Chefs and head cooks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $48,560

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,920

– Employment: 129,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)

You may also like: Where people in Shreveport are moving to most

#45. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $48,960

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,810

– Employment: 551,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($70,950)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,260)

— Bismarck, ND ($64,940)

#44. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $49,010

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 397,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($66,920)

#43. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $49,110

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,220

– Employment: 367,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)

#42. Electricians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $49,220

– #417 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– Employment: 650,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#41. Computer user support specialists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $49,310

– #322 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Shreveport metro area

#40. Maintenance workers, machinery

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $49,750

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,570

– Employment: 57,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($70,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,980)

#39. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $50,000

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 10,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,080)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,130)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($86,160)

#38. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $50,510

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,490

– Employment: 108,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($60,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,940)

#37. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $50,670

– #453 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#36. Machinists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $51,110

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,020

– Employment: 333,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

— Monroe, MI ($66,560)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week

#35. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $51,270

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,690

– Employment: 356,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)

— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)

#34. Real estate sales agents

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $51,320

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#33. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $53,040

– #269 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– Employment: 145,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#32. Advertising sales agents

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $53,080

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,540

– Employment: 96,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#31. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $53,170

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Shreveport metro area

#30. Postal service mail carriers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $53,530

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,370

– Employment: 335,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#29. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $53,630

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#28. Postal service clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $54,210

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,210

– Employment: 79,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#27. Construction and building inspectors

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $54,230

– #318 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#26. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $54,550

– #429 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Shreveport metro area

#25. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $54,920

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,750

– Employment: 54,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#24. Insurance sales agents

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $55,360

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#23. Millwrights

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $56,900

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,260

– Employment: 39,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#22. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $57,160

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,310

– Employment: 44,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#21. Chemical plant and system operators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $57,270

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,020

– Employment: 21,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lima, OH ($92,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($91,210)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($90,170)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Shreveport metro area

#20. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $58,140

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#19. Industrial machinery mechanics

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $58,850

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#18. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $60,840

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,450

– Employment: 106,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($88,420)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($76,050)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,340)

#17. Food service managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $61,950

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#16. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $62,760

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,230

– Employment: 50,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

— Fresno, CA ($86,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Shreveport

#15. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $63,570

– #405 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#14. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $65,250

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,470

– Employment: 125,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#13. Lodging managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $66,310

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

#12. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $67,230

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#11. Detectives and criminal investigators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $68,270

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

You may also like: How Shreveport feels about climate change

#10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $68,360

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#9. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $68,530

– #212 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#8. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $69,700

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#7. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $71,180

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#6. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $71,440

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Shreveport

#5. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $75,210

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,500

– Employment: 34,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)

#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $77,230

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $80,790

– #386 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#1. Commercial pilots

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

– Annual mean salary: $86,160

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Shreveport