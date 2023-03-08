From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs in Shreveport that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA that don’t require a college degree.
#50. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $47,770
– #173 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,010
– Employment: 112,130
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)
— Wausau, WI ($55,060)
#49. Logging equipment operators
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $47,820
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $43,960
– Employment: 25,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($64,000)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($62,910)
— Longview, WA ($62,780)
#48. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $47,910
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,740
– Employment: 15,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($78,200)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($69,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,320)
#47. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $48,060
– #274 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,340
– Employment: 1,903,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)
#46. Chefs and head cooks
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $48,560
– #286 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,920
– Employment: 129,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)
#45. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $48,960
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,810
– Employment: 551,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Odessa, TX ($70,950)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,260)
— Bismarck, ND ($64,940)
#44. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $49,010
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,290
– Employment: 397,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)
— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($66,920)
#43. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $49,110
– #275 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,220
– Employment: 367,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)
#42. Electricians
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $49,220
– #417 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,310
– Employment: 650,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#41. Computer user support specialists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $49,310
– #322 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,650
– Employment: 654,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)
#40. Maintenance workers, machinery
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $49,750
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,570
– Employment: 57,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Savannah, GA ($76,260)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($70,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,980)
#39. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $50,000
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 10,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,080)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,130)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($86,160)
#38. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $50,510
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $42,490
– Employment: 108,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($60,690)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,940)
#37. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $50,670
– #453 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#36. Machinists
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $51,110
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,020
– Employment: 333,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)
— Monroe, MI ($66,560)
#35. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $51,270
– #233 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,690
– Employment: 356,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)
— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)
#34. Real estate sales agents
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $51,320
– #228 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,480
– Employment: 175,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#33. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $53,040
– #269 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,280
– Employment: 145,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#32. Advertising sales agents
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $53,080
– #172 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,540
– Employment: 96,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#31. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $53,170
– #278 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,350
– Employment: 417,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#30. Postal service mail carriers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $53,530
– #280 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,370
– Employment: 335,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#29. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $53,630
– #321 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#28. Postal service clerks
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $54,210
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,210
– Employment: 79,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#27. Construction and building inspectors
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $54,230
– #318 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,480
– Employment: 117,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#26. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $54,550
– #429 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#25. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $54,920
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,750
– Employment: 54,470
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#24. Insurance sales agents
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $55,360
– #339 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#23. Millwrights
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $56,900
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,260
– Employment: 39,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#22. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $57,160
– #174 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,310
– Employment: 44,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#21. Chemical plant and system operators
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $57,270
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,020
– Employment: 21,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lima, OH ($92,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($91,210)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($90,170)
#20. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $58,140
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,350
– Employment: 172,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)
#19. Industrial machinery mechanics
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $58,850
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,780
– Employment: 373,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#18. Chemical equipment operators and tenders
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $60,840
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,450
– Employment: 106,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($88,420)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($76,050)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,340)
#17. Food service managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $61,950
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#16. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $62,760
– #121 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,230
– Employment: 50,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
— Fresno, CA ($86,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
#15. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $63,570
– #405 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#14. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $65,250
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,470
– Employment: 125,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
#13. Lodging managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $66,310
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
#12. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $67,230
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#11. Detectives and criminal investigators
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $68,270
– #251 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $68,360
– #300 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#9. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $68,530
– #212 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#8. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $69,700
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#7. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $71,180
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#6. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $71,440
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#5. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $75,210
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,500
– Employment: 34,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)
#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $77,230
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $80,790
– #386 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– #207 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#1. Commercial pilots
Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
– Annual mean salary: $86,160
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
