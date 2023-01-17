BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School District needs substitute bus drivers.

Now that the district is growing, the school district has a higher demand for students needing transportation to and from school.

For the month of January, the parish is offering free training for those interested in becoming bus drivers for the parish. The training will be taking place on Jan. 23, 23, and 26 from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Transportation Resource Center.

Shelley Chamberlain the Safety Training Specialist says there are a lot of benefits to applying for this position, like a stipend once the training is complete and the driver is employed.

“Our substitute bus drivers make $88 a day. And in that, you drive like 2-3 hours in the morning, 2-3 hours in the afternoon. Once you’re hired as a full-time operator of course, your pay goes up.”

Those interested in applying should visit the website.