SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Those looking to start a career in manufacturing now have a new option through the NWLA Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program.

Applications are open, and the FAME program is now offering opportunities to work with International Paper in Mansfield. The new partnership provides more opportunities to develop skilled technicians in the regional manufacturing industry.

Participants earn an associate’s degree and certification as an Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) when they complete their training. Students attend classes at BPCC two days a week and work 24 paid hours a week for one of the sponsoring employers during the two-year program. Participants must complete five semesters to receive their associate’s degree.

“One of the greatest challenges for us is finding local talent with a maintenance and repair background to meet the needs of our manufacturing site,” said Douglas Bridges, Facilities Manager at Prolec GE and Chair for the NWLA FAME chapter. “Without a fresh pool of technicians, manufacturers in this area may not be able to function in the long run. Maintenance Technicians are key players in the manufacturing process; they keep the equipment operating.”

An open house for applicants is scheduled on Jan. 25 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the BPCC campus in Building L. Attendees will have a chance to learn more about the program and meet with the participating employers. International Paper joins six other organizations in offering training through the work/study program including Benteler Steel/Tube, Frymaster, Maxim Watermakers, Music Mountain Water, Prolec GE and Ternium USA.

No experience is required to apply for the program. Applicants may be recent high school graduates or those in the workforce looking for a career change. Financial aid options to cover the cost of training may be available for those eligible.

The campus is located at 6220 E. Texas St. in Bossier City. Those interested in signing up for the program can apply through FAME’s website.