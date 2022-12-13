Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: A Tornado Watch has been issued for east Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas until 5 p.m. There will likely be an additional watch that covers the remainder of our counties and parishes later today. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be possible with any thunderstorms in the watch area.

Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will be moving into the ArkLaTex later this morning, and as the front reaches the warm and humid air in the ArkLaTex we are expected scattered to widespread severe thunderstorms for much of the afternoon and early evening.

You will feel a surge in warm air and humidity this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the 60s. We may see the occasional light rain shower develop between sunrise and 10 a.m., but no severe storms are expected during the morning commute.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Temperatures will have a say in how this severe weather plays out today. Highs will likely reach the low 70s across much of east Texas and northwest Louisiana where the humidity will be higher as a warm front moves across the region midday. The areas in the 70s will be under an ‘Enhanced Risk’ for severe storms, a level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. This means numerous severe storms are expected in this area including a few significant or long-track storms, with a strong tornado (EF-2+) possible.

Severe weather risk today

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but strong wind shear will bring the potential for tornadoes as well, particularly in the Enhanced Risk zone.

A level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ is forecast for much of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and all of Arkansas. This means scattered severe storms are possible but high temperatures in the 60s in these areas may limit widespread severe weather. Wind and hail will be the primary threats in the Slight Risk zone but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out in these areas as well.

The most impactful weather will likely begin after 10 a.m. Thunderstorms will move into east Texas and Oklahoma. The storms may initially be below severe limits, but as the storms pass into Arkansas and Louisiana the storms will likely become severe just after the noon hour. The worst of the weather will be in Texarkana and surrounding areas during the early afternoon, with the threat of severe storms in the Shreveport/Bossier metro increasing between 1 and 4 p.m.

The storms will approach Natchitoches by sunset with the severe weather threat ending a few hours after sunset.

Additional rain may develop overnight and into Wednesday morning, but the threat of severe storms will be lower as temperatures drop behind our cold front tonight.

Rainfall is expected to be heavy at times with most areas averaging .5 to 1 inch of rain, but accumulations between 2 and 3 inches will be possible in Arkansas and Louisiana. Isolated roadway flooding may occur during the afternoon as the storms pass through your location.

Potential rainfall accumulations through tomorrow

It will clear out Wednesday afternoon with chilly air taking over for the remainder of the week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend with a few freezing mornings for the northern ArkLaTex Thursday through Sunday.

Beyond the weekend our next weather disturbance will bring a chance of rain early next week. The cold temperatures will likely stick around through Christmas and possibly the end of the month as well.