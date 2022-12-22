WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A deep plunge of arctic air will send wind chills into the single digits and even below-zero in some parts of the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon as an Arctic cold front moves in. However, a warm-up is in the extended forecast.

WGN’s Chip Brewster and News Nation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily reviewed the most up-to-date data on the current winter storm in this week’s Watching Winter Live. They also discussed the science behind our nation’s weather, including bomb cyclones and the polar vortex, and took a look at the long-range outlook.

Today’s topics include:

The storm system currently making its way across the eastern half of the U.S.

Plummeting temperatures throughout most of the country

What exactly is bombogenesis, also called a bomb cyclone

Defining, discussing the polar vortex

A warm-up is on the way

The latest seasonal outlook

Have a weather question or comment? The second half of the live stream is always devoted to answering what our viewers have to say! Send us your thoughts using this form and we’ll do our best to incorporate them into the show.