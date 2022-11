SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bookmark this page for the results of the Nov. 8, 2022 election, as provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Results shown before 7 p.m. on election day are test data, not actual results. All of our latest election coverage can be found at Your Local Election HQ.

Nov. 8, 2022, Election Results

Unofficial election results courtesy of the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office for the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

Election Coverage State by State Results Arkansas Louisiana Texas Oklahoma

U.S. HOUSE RACES

U.S. SENATE RACES

Election Coverage State by State Results Arkansas Louisiana Texas Oklahoma

LOUISIANA STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Election Coverage State by State Results Arkansas Louisiana Texas Oklahoma

ARKANSAS STATEWIDE RACES & BALLOT MEASURES

Election Coverage State by State Results Arkansas Louisiana Texas Oklahoma

TEXAS STATEWIDE RACES

Election Coverage State by State Results Arkansas Louisiana Texas Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA STATEWIDE RACES