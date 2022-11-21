SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re searching for something last minute to make for Thanksgiving, you aren’t alone.

According to Google’s top Thanksgiving-related searches, people are looking for: when the big day is, what Thanksgiving is, and how-tos for the big meal.

Thanksgiving falls on the 4th Thursday of November every year, which means this year it will be on Nov. 24. The holiday originated when the Mashpee Wampanoag brought food to share with the Pilgrims at a harvest celebration in 1621. When the Pilgrims arrived in Massachusetts, the Mashpee Wampanoag showed them how to farm and fish to make it through a harsh winter.

But the day is a National Day of Mourning for Native Americans. The sunrise ceremony in Plymouth is held at the same time every year as a “reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands and the erasure of Native cultures.”

Thanksgiving break is a popular search topic. Although it varies by school district, many began their fall break on Monday. These are the dates across the ArkLaTex:

Arkansas Louisiana Oklahoma Texas Blevins: Nov. 25-27 Bienville: Nov. 21-25 Battiest: Nov. 21-24 Atlanta: Nov. 21-25 De Queen: Nov. 21-25 Bossier: Nov. 21-25 Broken Bow: Nov. 21-25 Avinger: Nov. 21-25 Dierks: Nov. 21-28 Caddo: Nov. 21-25 Denison: Nov. 18-25 Beckville: Nov. 21-25 Emerson Taylor: Nov. 21-25 Claiborne: Nov. 21-25 Haworth: Nov. 19-26 Bloomburg: Nov. 21-25 Foreman: Nov. 21-25 DeSoto: Nov. 21-25 Valliant: Nov. 21-25 Carthage: Nov. 21-25 Fouke: Nov. 21-25 Natchitoches: Nov. 21-25 Center: Nov. 21-25 Genoa Central: Nov. 21-25 Red River: Nov. 21-25 Chapel Hill: Nov. 21-25 Hope: Nov. 21-25 Sabine: Nov. 21-25 Daingerfield-Lone Star: Nov. 21-25 Horatio: Nov. 21-25 Webster: Nov. 21-25 Elysian Fields: Nov. 21-25 Lafayette Co.: Nov. 21-25 Gary: Nov. 21-25 Magnolia: Nov. 21-25 Hallsville: Nov. 21-25 Mena: Nov. 21-25 Hooks: Nov. 21-25 Mineral Springs: Nov. 22-25 Hughes Springs: Nov. 21-25 Nashville: Nov. 21-25 Jefferson: Nov. 21-25 Nevada: Nov. 23-25 Joaquin: Nov. 21-25 Prescott: Nov. 21-25 Karnack: Nov. 21-25 Spring Hill: Nov. 21-25 Liberty-Eylau: Nov. 21-25 Texarkana: Nov. 21-25 Linden-Kildare: Nov. 21-25 Malta: Nov. 18-25 Marshall: Nov. 21-25 Maud: Nov. 21-25 McLeod: Nov. 21-25 Mount Pleasant: Nov. 21-25 New Boston: Nov. 18-25 Pleasant Grove: Nov. 21-25 Queen City: Nov. 21-25 Red Lick: Nov. 21-25 Redwater: Nov. 21-25 Rivercrest: Nov. 21-25 Shelbyville: Nov. 21-25 Simms: Nov. 21-25 Tatum: Nov. 21-25 Tenaha: Nov. 21-25 Timpson: Nov. 18-25 Texarkana: Nov. 21-25 Waskom: Nov. 21-25

What’s cooking?

Google’s big question is how to make Thanksgiving favorites, such as stuffing (or dressing) and how to cook a turkey. Most of the ArkLaTex is Googling Cornbread Stuffing recipes, but Oklahoma’s top searched recipe is Red Jello Stuffing.

According to the National Turkey Federation, 88% of Americans eat turkey for Thanksgiving, totaling approximately 46 million birds for the holiday. Their site not only offers recipes for the big day but things you can make with the leftovers.

Residents in Louisiana are unique in their tastes, being the only state that prefers to fry their Thanksgiving turkeys.





The National Fire Protection Association and Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning for those using turkey fryers. Although deep-fried turkey can be delicious, there are risks. In 2022 alone, there have been 28 incidents with turkey fryers involving fires, flames or burns. Since 1998, CPSC is aware of 222 fire or scald/burn incidents involving turkey fryers, resulting in 83 injuries and $9.7 million in property loss.

Pumpkin reigns supreme for favorite Thanksgiving pie flavors. Apple pie and pecan are close in popularity. Sweet potato and Cranberry pies make up the last 12%.

Apple cider punch is the national favorite to wash down the feast, but Moscow Mules, White Sangria, and Loaded Tea are also popular choices.

However, inflation is hitting shoppers hard this year, including Thanksgiving dinner. The latest report from the Labor Department shows staples such as eggs, margarine, butter and flour are up more than 20% since last year. A new report by Wells Fargo suggests your Thanksgiving favorites could cost about the same as they would at a restaurant.