SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The winner of ArtBreak’s Got Talent 2023 belted out his best-in-show performance of “Who’s Loving You” by the Jackson 5 during the morning show to reinforce why he won big in the talent show.

Max Chamber is an 11-year-old student at Caddo Middle Magnet who walked away with the “People’s Choice” and “Best of Show” awards at Artbreak’s Got Talent 2023. The show featured 25 talented young performers, local performers in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Chambers said he was not expecting to win but was very excited.

The Caddo Middle Magnet student will soon head to a national stage. The Artbreak “Best of Show” winner receives $500 and a “front of the line” audition on America’s Got Talent, with all travel expenses taken care of for the family of four to go to Los Angeles. Chambers also won an additional $200 for taking home the “People’s Choice” award.

Chambers has been singing since he was two years old and says Michael Jackson is one of his musical inspirations.