IRELAND (KTAL/KMSS) — One Dublin resident chose an unusual get-up to stay warm during the snowfall on December 8, opting to wear a dinosaur costume as they braved the chilly weather.

Footage taken by Twitter user @arickosaure shows two people walking in the snow, one dressed appropriately for the cold and the other in a T-rex costume.

According to Met Eireann, Ireland’s meteorological service, widespread frost, ice, and snow showers hit Dublin on Thursday night, as temperatures dropped to lows of -4 degrees Celsius.

