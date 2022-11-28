FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) — It was an emotional scene on the North Shore after two young sisters and their family dog were found safe after being missing for several hours.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 28), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that 7-year-old Abigail Bourg, 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg, and their Golden Retriever were located near a wooded area in Folsom.

HEARTWARMING: Two sisters, family dog found safe in wooded area on North Shore

We’re told the three had been last seen around 5 p.m. in the family’s yard on North Willie Road before disappearing.

Detectives then began an extensive, multi-agency search of the wooded area near the home, which included drones, ATVs, K-9 officers, and a helicopter from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The public was asked to stay away from the area as the search intensified.

In a Facebook post, the St. Parish Tammany Sheriff’s Office said: “We know many of you want to come out and help search,” the STPSO said in a Facebook post. “At this time, we are asking everyone to please stay out of the woods while the helicopter is in the area so as to not impede the search efforts.”

Other details regarding the search and later, the recovery of the girls were not available, however, video from the Cajun Navy shows the family reuniting as the search concluded.

The girls even had the chance to meet Sheriff Randy Smith following the search, but as comically mentioned in the Facebook post, “We are pretty sure they had no idea who he was or even cared.”