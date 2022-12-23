WATERLOO, Iowa (AP/KWWL) — As winter weather blankets the U.S. from a massive storm, Waterloo, Iowa TV sports anchor braved blizzard conditions Thursday morning to jokingly report on the bone-chilling cold.

The below-zero temperatures caused the sportscaster to long for his typical warm office environment.

“I normally do sports. Everything is canceled here for the next couple of days,” said Woodley in the snowy pre-dawn hours. “So what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about 5 hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind, in the snow, in the cold, and tell other people not to do the same.”

As his TV news vehicle’s outdoor thermometer read -12 degrees Fahrenheit, Woodley joked, “I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is, I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

Meanwhile, tens of millions of Americans endured the frigid temperatures, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.

Power outages have left more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.

And more than 4,100 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.

Some airports, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, closed runways.

The huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, beginning at 9 a.m.

And in Mexico, migrants waited near the U.S. border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

The cold was putting a strain on utilities. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity to 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of the surrounding states of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.

It was so bad in Vermont that Amtrak canceled service for the day, and nonessential state offices were closing early.