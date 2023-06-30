SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coming up in July is the 45th annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament. The Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association of America will host the tournament on July 7 – 9, at the Cargill Park to raise awareness.

The Northwestern Louisiana Chapter says sickle cell can be a debilitating disease if not treated correctly.

Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Association of America Board President, William McPharson, says their mission is to educate and assist those with sickle cell and help break the sickle cell cycle and make life a little better.

“And just having a good time, some of the events we have in the fourth of the year are those little children, that’s my joy! It’s the little ones who have all the life in front of them just to see them smile that makes my day,” says McPharson.

The 45th Sickle Cell Softball Tournament is a family-friendly event that includes fireworks, a ‘family fun zone’ with waterslides, dunking booths, bouncy houses, and more for children.

The tournament is ‘the granddaddy of them all’ as it is the largest softball tournament in the south.

“The important thing is that they understand that this disease is something that we can live with but we have to do it properly. We have to have discipline, we have to make sure we take our medicine – those kinds of things,” says McPharson.

Commissioner Roy Burrell says, “The economic impact of this event is $1.6 million which is tremendous for this tournament and for the area.”

The event schedule kicks off, Friday, July 7th at 7 pm with Home Run Derby for Men, Long Ball Derby for Women, and Senior Division for Men & Women 40 and Over.

Director of Home Run Derby for Men and Long Ball Derby for Sickle Cell Softball Tournament looks forward to this annual event and describes the tournament as ‘Christmas.’

The Director of Home Run and Long Ball Derby, Deborah Bradford Young loves all parts of the vent, especially the support from all the food vendors.

“I like it all. I like to go out and get various different vendors that have different foods that we may not normally see. You know, on a park or at a festival – things like that,” says Young.

The tournament is $2 admission per person or $5 per carload. For more information visit 45th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament | Shreveport, LA (sbfunguide.com).