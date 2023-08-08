SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Homer teen’s wish was fulfilled after he made a trip to southern California to experience United States Marine Corps training.

Cade Liles is diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, but his one wish in life is to become a Marine.

Due to his medical condition enlisting in the Marine Corps is not a reality, however, Make-A-Wish gave Liles a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a full “boot camp” week in San Diego, at the Marine Corps Depot.

Members of Company B of the Fourth Marine Division, 23rd Marine Regiment, First Battalion, based in Bossier City provided Liles a proper “boot camp” send-off at the Shreveport Regional Airport Wednesday, August 2.

Liles’ time in “basic training” was split between observing cadet graduation, meeting the base’s English Bulldog mascot “Bruno”, having lunch with cadets in the mess hall, and other experiences.

Liles got hands-on experience with on-field weapon training alongside his heroes, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Liles said he couldn’t imagine a better experience.

The dream he fulfilled in San Diego was inspired by his long family history of military service. His mother’s cousin served in Vietnam, and his uncle is currently serving as a Marine.

Cade knew he wanted to be a Marine as early as 5 years old. Choosing to dress as a member of the USMC more than once for Halloween.