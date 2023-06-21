BRYANT, Ark. – On Monday, a large lizard was discovered behind an Alexander home and, with the help of social media, it was reunited with its owner in no time.

The lizard, identified as an Argentine black and white Tegu, was found in the backyard of a home on Kent Circle.

Bryant Animal Services said the Tegu weighs about 25 pounds and is four feet long.

Pet Owner Celso Lendof said his three-year-old Tegu named Reptar went missing 3 weeks ago from his backyard.

“I took him out to sunbathe a little bit and came out looking for him in my yard and he was nowhere to be found and then I saw a big hole my dog had dug up and he took advantage of that,” Lendof said.

Lendof said he looked all around the neighborhood but still couldn’t find him.

Alexander Police Department Assistant Chief Jessica Burnett said she received a call on Monday of the lizard in a backyard miles away from where Lendof lived.

“He just nestled underneath a tree in the shade and was eating on the wild muscadines and blackberries,” Burnett said.

Burnett said she knew the lizard was a pet with how it acted around humans and quickly took to social media to find the answer.

“I think the power of social media is extremely important. It’s a great tool to get the news out there, get the news out there and to locate owners,” Burnett said.

She said she worked with officials at the Bryant Animal Control & Adoption Center to have the pet there until the owner could pick it up.

In less than 24 hours, Lendof said that he saw the post online and quickly called to verify that he was the owner.

“I’m very excited to get him back. Like I said he is a part of the family. He’s gonna live for 20 to 30 years,” Lendof said.

He said he feared if the post would have never been made, he wouldn’t have found Reptar but is thankful he did. Furthermore, he said when he gets home, he will make sure that the backyard is more secure.

“I’m going to actually fence out my whole yard to make it a little bit more secure for him,” Lendof said.

Another reason he said he is thankful to have his beloved Reptar back is that he is back in time for his fourth birthday on July 4.

Burnett added if anyone has a missing pet in town they should let them know and they can help spread the word on social media.