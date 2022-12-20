SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Steven Kennedy’s Snaketuary in Shreveport is a rescue unlike any other in the region; he specializes in rescuing and educating locals on snakes and other reptiles.

Most recently, Kennedy took in a 6′ albino boa constrictor rescued from a house fire. He says the snake, “Sunny,” is doing well and does not seem to have any severe side effects from the fire.

“I’m just going to keep an eye on her to make sure she doesn’t have any respiratory issues from the fire, and in a couple of days, we’ll give her a couple more days to settle in, and then we’ll try to feed it. But it seems to be doing great, very active and likes to play a lot, as we can tell,” Kennedy says while Sunny curiously attempts to explore her new surroundings.

Kennedy explained the black marks on her scales may be ash and soot. If she has any superficial burns, they’re very slight and will come out when he gives her another bath or with her next shed.

Sunny is just one of numerous rescues Kennedy has taken in over the years. The Snaketuary doesn’t just do rescue and rehabilitation, they also provide educational outreach and work with the movie industry.

“Our mission here is to eliminate fear through education and bring peace through rescue,” says Kennedy. “We rescue snakes from homes and businesses. We also take in pets that people can’t take care of anymore, and we do educational presentations.”

Kennedy, a lifelong snake enthusiast, is a firefighter and advanced EMT. He responds with 911 dispatch to calls when snakes are found in homes or businesses and assists animal control on snake-related calls. The sanctuary has been home to various reptiles, including venomous and non-venomous snakes, turtles, lizards and more.

According to Kennedy, many reptiles start as pets, but families sometimes need to realize how large they will grow and how long they can live. Last year, he says, they took in a large tortoise found in a parking lot. He says the tortoise could potentially live for over 100 years.

“Most of the exotics, non-native species we have here, most of them were given to us because people had them as pets and couldn’t take care of them.”

Many native species taken in by the Snaketuary are returned to the wild, but some are longer-term residents.

Some of the animals have even made their debut on the big screen. Animals from the Snaketuary have made cameos in multiple movies and television shows.

“Sometimes they call me up and say, ‘Hey, we need 20 rat snakes, ten rattlesnakes, whatever they need, and I package them up. If it’s here locally, then I can take them.”

He says his contact in the film industry comes to transport the animals to where the production is, sometimes out in West Texas or further. Kennedy says they try to rotate out which snakes are in productions so they don’t become stressed.

The Snaketuary hosts educational events for schools, homeschool groups, and first responders. Kennedy says the large constrictors and cobras are favorites for many visitors. They also highlight animals local to the area that kids and families may come across in the wild.

“Kids love it. They go wild over that stuff,” he says. Although many parents start in the back of the room, Kennedy says they usually end up by the front, wanting to hold and take photos with the snakes by the end of the presentation.

“You know, most people have never seen a cobra up front or in person. So when they come over to visit or in an educational presentation, sometimes they get to see stuff they’ve never seen before.”

He says that many people are afraid of snakes because they don’t know much about them. It’s important to understand snakes are more defensive than aggressive and don’t generally chase after someone, says Kennedy.

Just like other animals, Kennedy says that reptiles have different personalities. Some are more active or playful than others. He says many visitors show interest in getting a snake as a pet once they learn more about them. He offers educational opportunities for those who want a reptile as a pet.

Kennedy believes snakes and lizards make the best pets for several reasons. They’re hypoallergenic and only need to be fed once a week. He adds that, although they take them out to play and exercise, snakes and lizards spend most of their time in their cages instead of loose in the house.

Kennedy’s Snaketuary also provides training for firefighters and police officers for responding to calls involving reptiles, including how to treat snake bites.

The Snaketuary works with a local veterinarian to help the animals that need more severe rehabilitation.

“There have been several snakes; we have a tortoise now that we have to give shots to, antibiotics and things like that, for an upper respiratory infection that we’re having to take care of.”

Kennedy encourages anyone with questions or concerns to call or email him.