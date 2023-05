SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Stitch, a very sweet, 4-month-old mixed breed pup in search of his ‘ohana’.

According to CPAS, Stitch has been at the shelter for two months and is ready to find his forever home.

Adopting a pet is a life-long commitment but it doesn’t have to be difficult. Caddo Parish Animal Services is making sure it’s an easy and enjoyable process.

For more information on adopting Stitch, visit Caddo Parish Animal Services.