SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds.

The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court.

Residents were provided with all the paperwork they needed to get the very costly and time-consuming process of having misdemeanor offenses expunged.

Having criminal arrests and convictions is often a barrier to gainful employment, quality housing, and education opportunities, even if the charges are misdemeanors.

“I’ve actually had the job, and they just come back later, well we can’t hire you because of these records,” says one resident.

Another resident, Yulanda Allen, says she waited more than 20 years for this moment.

“It’s been hard because you know you can’t get a good job because it’s on here, and something you really want to do, you can’t do it,” says Allen.

Allen says once she is expunged, it will be a relief.

“(I’ll) be, you know, at ease because I know it won’t be on my record anymore. I’ll just be at ease,” she says.

Stormy Gage-Watts, the Caddo Parish Commissioner for District 7 believes everyone should have a second chance.

“Sometimes we do things that maybe didn’t affect us at that time, but now they are, and it prevents us from housing, and better jobs or even education,” Gage-Watts said. “So this is an opportunity to have your past erased.”

While the 15-page packet was free, residents are responsible for a state-mandated fee.

“More than sure once I get this taken care of, I can get back to a normal life,” says a resident. ” Knowing that I don’t have to look back, you know if do apply for a job. I’m not worrying about if they’re not going to hire me because of this”

It will take up to six months to get residents’ records expunged.

“This gave them that fresh start that they’ve been longing for,” Gage-Watts said.

Those who have been convicted of a crime of violence, sex offense, domestic abuse, battery, and stalking are ineligible for an expungement.