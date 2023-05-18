Image courtesy of Blue Bell, featuring a tan and blue-striped bowl filled with the swirled deliciousness of the new Dr Pepper Float flavor.

BLUE BELL COUNTRY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For those who figured out on their own that Dr. Pepper floats are even better than root beer floats, a joyous announcement from Brenham, Texas is about to make your day.

Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper have teamed up to create one of the most promising ice cream flavors on the market at the moment – the Dr. Pepper Float.

Available in a creamy vanilla ice cream that is swirled with a Dr. Pepper sherbet, even the vice president of Blue Bell has strong words to say about the new flavor that is available now in the 23 states where Blue Bell is sold.

Image courtesy of Blue Bell, featuring a tan and blue-striped bowl filled with the swirled deliciousness of the new Dr. Pepper Float flavor.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr. Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” VP Jimmy Lawhorn said.

Leading Blue Bell to ask, “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

Lawhorn said you may find yourself reaching for a glass instead of a bowl with this one.

Blue Bell’s Dr. Pepper Float will be available in pints and half-gallons through 2024, which may not be long enough for some connoisseurs of the creamery.

The Senior Vice President of Dr. Pepper Brand Marketing, John Alvarado, said the company can’t wait to provide its fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr. Pepper.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr. Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” Alvarado said.