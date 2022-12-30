Kaylen Gehrke, 24, died of a possible heat stroke while working in the Kisatchie National Forest. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment.

Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie National Forest in southwest Natchitoches Parish on July 11, 2022.

Family of Kaylen Gehrke gave the department baked goods to say thank you for supporting the family as they grieve her loss.

Gerhke moved from Montana to Texas to be closer to her family. On her first day of doing archaeological surveys through the Kisactchie National Forest, she suffered a medical emergency.

Archeologist Kaylen Gehrke dies in Kisatchie National Forest (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Her sister Kylie and mother Betsy described Kaylen as “Kind, sweet, with a hint of spice, and loved the outdoors.”

They explained to the officers how Kaylen was driven by a passion to “display acts of kindness, inclusion, and being a positive role model”.

Her favorite quote was, “no matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.”

After delivering cookies and chocolates the family visited the National Forest to place flowers near Kaylens memorial site.

NPSO deputies shared the act of kindness on their Facebook and concluded the post by saying.

“Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Gehrke and Kylie, for your act of kindness. We will continue to keep Kaylen and your family in our thoughts and prayers.”