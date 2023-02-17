STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A post by NASA provided an update on the general area of where it’s now believed meteorites reached the ground in Wednesday’s meteor encounter.

In a statement sent to ValleyCentral Thursday night, NASA stated that “radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event.”

A post by NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science includes a composite image of “radar signatures of falling meteorites.” The graphic shows an area beginning approximately 20 miles southwest of San Isidro in a rural area of Starr County.

(NASA — Astromaterials Research & Exploration Science)

Can you pick up or touch meteorites?

First, NASA urges those who believe they have found a fragment of the meteorite to contact the Smithsonian.

Additionally, NASA provided an instructional page on how to handle meteorites.

“First and foremost, meteorites are not harmful to humans or to any terrestrial life,” NASA stated. “Meteorite handling procedures are designed to protect the meteorite from terrestrial contamination and alteration, not to protect people from meteorites.”

NASA recommends using clean gloves, tongs or new aluminum foil as a way to handle the meteorites. Afterward, the agency recommends keeping the meteorite clean and dry by placing it in a sealable bag while it’s wrapped in aluminum foil.

As for what not to do, NASA stated not to handle it with your bare hands.

“Oils and microbes from your skin will slowly degrade the surface of the meteorite, dulling the fusion crust, contaminating the meteorite and promoting rust,” the post stated.