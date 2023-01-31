SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio Zoo is hoping bad breakups will lead to a winning fundraiser.

The zoo’s message to the heartbroken is simply: Name a cockroach, rodent or veggie after an ex and watch it be fed to a zoo animal.

The zoo will do just that for anyone willing to make a donation during the return of the zoo’s Cry Me a Cockroach fundraiser.

In 2022, the effort raked in more than 7,000 donations from across the United States–and 30 different countries, the zoo stated.

This year, the zoo is further offering with a custom voiceover for 20 of the most dissatisfied donors.

“The season of love and loath is back,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Whether it was a sour romance, a breakup with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind! The cockroaches, rodents and veggies are already part of the animals typical diets, and although small, they really are the unsung heroes of the food chain this Valentine’s season.”

As a part of the donation, the donor will receive a digital Valentine’s Day card showing their support for the fundraiser and a short video of an animal eating a cockroach, rodent, or veggie to share on social media.

The fundraiser ends on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Proceeds will help the non-profit San Antonio Zoo.