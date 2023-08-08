SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The fourth annual event “Motown Reunion” was located at Airport Park Recreation Center and focused on giving back to the community.

Host Tasha Taylor commonly known as “T.T. Baby” says the non-profit organization focuses on the people of Mooretown, inclusion, and diversity.

From Noon to 8 pm “T.T. Baby” worked in triple-digit heat and lead the non-profit to gift free food, snow cones, tablets, and more.

“It’s, uh, great, great big thing and heartfelt for me because diversity is everywhere. We need to stand together as one, and come together and be together as one. There’s no competition here, there’s no community better than the other. We all are one,” said the founder of Motown Reunion, T.T. Baby.

Taylor reserves the entire park for the community which started back in 2016. She says, ‘T.T. Baby’ has been a part of the Moretown community for over twenty years.

Founder of Motown Reunion ‘T.T. Baby’ with younger brother

Motown Reunion attendees wearing yellow shirts with black texts which says “Fourth Annual Motown Reunion”

Motown Reunion served hot food

Motown Reunion host games and free food for children

Motown Reunion vendor giving out free drinks

Motown banner

“It means a lot to me, for me to give back to my community. Yeah, I feel super great. I feel great,” exclaims Taylor’s younger brother, Derrick Taylor.

One local vendor, Port City Papha Chazer$ said they give to charity, feed the homeless, and were giving away book bags to children.

“It’s important to give back to the community, it’s a good thing, you know what I’m saying,” said the owner of Port City Papha Chazer$, Richard Young, “You know, with all this other stuff going on, we got to get something positive out here.”

Despite the oppressive heat families continued to attend the event. Echoing their happiness to give back to the community to show children the power of positive leadership.