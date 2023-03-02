MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Minden will honor their hometown Super Bowl hero with a parade and ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The parade and ceremony will begin at noon at the Minden Civic Center to celebrate Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

In a Facebook post detailing the event, the Minden Police Department said, “road closures will begin at 11:45 a.m. and last until around 3 p.m.” MPD also urged residents who do not plan to attend the parade to avoid the Main/Broadway area from Lewisville Road to Pine Street during the hours listed.

“The safety of our parade-goers and participants are foremost in our minds, so tampering with barricades or disregarding blocked intersections will result in criminal penalties,” a statement from Minden Police Department.

Affected intersections include: