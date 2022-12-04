JAMESTOWN, Saint Helena (KRON/KTAL) — A giant tortoise made history on the volcanic tropical island of Saint Helena during his birthday Saturday.

At the ripe age of 190 years old, Jonathan is the oldest known living land animal on Earth. Officials are marking his birthday with a three-day celebration. Visitors could pick up commemorative certificates, purchase Jonathan stamps, enter a novelty competition and participate in the Jonathan Art Competition.

The Seychelles Giant Tortoise holds two Guinness World Records as both the world’s oldest living land animal and the oldest chelonian to have ever lived.

He was brought to the island from the Seychelles in 1882 along with three other tortoises at about 50 years of age. Governor Sir Spencer Davis named him in the 1930s. Although his exact birthday isn’t known, his possible age was realized when a photograph from around 1900 was uncovered. The image shows a tortoise, believed to be Johnathan, next to a prisoner in the Boer War.

Jonathan the tortoise has outlived both World Wars. He is older than the first photograph and has lived through the administrations of 39 U.S. presidents.

Jonathan is shown on the reverse of some 5 pence coins in St. Helena. In 2019 the Post and Customer Services Centre of St. Helena issued new stamp stocks, including pictures of Jonathan and other tortoises on the grounds of Plantation House.

The grounds are home to at least five giant tortoises, and visitors can tour the Plantation House by appointment.