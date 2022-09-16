SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local toddler born with Down Syndrome is about to make it to a very big screen: a Jumbotron in Times Square.

Oliver Schwab is an 18-month-old twin. He and his brother, Parker, were born five weeks early in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oliver was born with Trisomy 21, which is down syndrome and he had two heart defects, so he had two different holes in his heart,” said his mother, Kelsey Schwab.

Not too long after he was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, Oliver had to have open heart surgery at just six weeks old.

“He’s very strong,” says Kelsey.

In April, Kelsey submitted a picture of Oliver to the National Down Syndrome Society as he marked one year since his heart repair.

A few months later, she learned it was chosen to be featured on the Jumbotron in Times Square on Saturday.

The video will be featured as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual NYC Buddy Walk.

“We had, I think, this year close to over 2,500 submission that are sent through photos of their loved ones with Down Syndrome,” said National Down Syndrome Society President & CEO Kandi Pickard. “We have to narrow that down to 500, which is very challenging and very difficult to do.”

Oliver’s father, a teacher at C.E. Byrd High School, says they all had a really tough year, so the selection couldn’t have come at a better time.

“A reward I guess, for having gone through what we had to go through,” Nathan Schwab. “We’re not trying to say that we are special or anything, a lot of Down Syndrome parents have similar issues. We feel very lucky this opportunity came our way.”

But now Kelsey and Nathan can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

“He’s just healthy and happy,” says Kelsey.

“The blessing that goes along with it is, it may not be what you want, but it’s definitely what you need,” Nathan said.

The Times Square video will run alphabetically by last name.

You can watch it live on the National Down Syndrome Society Facebook page Saturday morning.

Oliver will be on the big screen from 10:10 to 10:20 ET.