BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Puppies from a local animal shelter will put their best paw forward in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX.

In February, Team Fluff and Team Ruff will compete for the Lombarky Trophy and furever homes. The feel-good competition features adoptable puppies and highlights the work of rescues and shelters that dedicate their lives to helping animals find homes. Oh, and adorable chaos.

The competition will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues in 34 states. This year, two puppies from Ninna’s Road to Rescue, located in Benton, are competing in the big game. Button and Gilbert will do their best to win with games full of ear pulls, tail tugs, sloppy kisses and puppy penalties. Both pups are playing for Team Ruff this year.

Ninna’s primarily rescues and re-homes small breed dogs. They save many of their pups from kill shelters in and around Northwest Louisiana. The nonprofit also takes in retiring breeder dogs. Founded by Ninna Lopez in 2012, the rescue rehomes approximately 350 animals a year.

Gilbert from Ninna’s Road to Rescue, Team Ruff (Source: Animal Planet) Button from Ninna’s Road to Rescue, Team Ruff (Source: Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XIX airs on Fox 33 during Super Bowl Sunday, February 12, starting at 1:00 p.m. CST with a pre-game show at noon. For cat lovers, don’t miss the Kitty Halftime Show. The game is a three-hour broadcast of puppies playing on a miniature football field while showcasing adoptable animals and local shelters.

Audiences can learn about each puppy’s background and watch adorable moments through the water-bowl cam, the slow-mo cam and the end zone pylon cam. During the game, audiences will also meet 11 special needs pups up for adoption.

According to Rolling Stone, the game’s concept began as a joke. In an Animal Planet meeting, someone suggested “point a camera at puppies” as a counterpoint to the Super Bowl. In the 19 years since, it has become a Super Bowl tradition averaging 1.73 million viewers in 2022.