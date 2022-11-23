BROOKFIELD, Ill. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ring-tailed lemurs ate a Thanksgiving dinner at Illinois’s Brookfield Zoo on November 23, the zoo said.

The zoo’s early Thanksgiving meal was the ninth year of the annual tradition. The holiday spread “included ‘turkey legs’ made of nutritious primate biscuits, mini sweet potato pies, cranberries, carrots, a green bean casserole, corn on the cob, side salad, and grape juice,” the zoo said.

Video shared by Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo shows two lemurs, 15-year-old Moses and 12-year-old Skinner, eating their Thanksgiving dinner.