SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lucky kindergartener gets a surprise of a lifetime.

Jana Deaton is a graduate of T. L. Roads Elementary School, she’s going into the first grade, was not able to make it to her kindergarten graduation due to her extended stay at the hospital.

Once Upon A Room Shreveport, partnered with Willis-Knighton to bring the graduation to her.

“I feel wonderful this has been a wonderful experience for Jana, she has of course been through a traumatic time, unfortunately missing the end of the school year so for the hospital to get together and do something like this takes my breath away,” says Jana’s Father Benjamin Deaton

Once Upon A Room Shreveport is a nonprofit that helps to enrich the lives of hospitalized children, in long-term care and has decorated Jana’s hospital bed with her favorite, unicorns

“I think they just get used to looking at the same things you know they’re kind of down, so it just brings them some happiness and something to look forward to.” Once Upon A Room Shreveport, Jaleesa Jones said.

Her mother was emotional about the special ceremony.

“This has been really great, making her day like this is been really great it’s really warmed her heart and made her really happy.” Jana’s Mother Kaitlyn Farris.