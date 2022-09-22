DALLAS (KDAF) — Jobs come and go, but opportunities to travel the country and eat tacos while doing it seems to be a once-in-a-blue-moon type of gig.

Well, enter in the blue moon of opportunities; Yelp is now searching for its first-ever Taco Trailblazer and alongside, named the top 100 taco spots in the entire country. Not-so-surprisingly, Texas is well represented on the list.

Yelp announced, “From soft shell supporters to breakfast taco buffs, Yelp is helping taco fans find the best spots for their favorite Mexican staple. In honor of National Taco Day on October 4th, Yelp is kicking off its search for its first-ever Taco Trailblazer to go on a tour of the United States. The Taco Trailblazer will be awarded $20,000 to blaze the Yelp Taco Trail and visit top-rated spots.”

That’s right the lucky trailblazer will be given $20K and hit the Yelp Taco Trail and visit the top-rated spots the country has to offer. This lucky person will be spending some significant time in Texas during this effort as the state had 14 locations named to the top 100 list.

Here’s what you need to know for this job opportunity: