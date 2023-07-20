SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of a Shreveport teen who was fatally shot keeps his memory alive with an annual celebration and scholarship ceremony.

Doug Williams loved basketball so it’s only fitting that the scholarship award bearing his name was presented at Bilberry Park, which is also the place where his life was tragically cut short 33 years ago.

The recipient of the Doug Williams Scholarship Award for 2023 is Kenton Brossett, a Huntington High School Graduate. Kenton was a dual enrollee at Southern University Shreveport while at Huntington and secured his Associate’s Degree in General Studies with a concentration in General Education. In the fall he will attend Northwestern University in the fall.

“I know Doug he was smiling he’s happy, he is living through his family, mother, sister so yeah it means a lot to show them that I appreciate it,” Doug Williams Scholarship recipient Kenton Brossett said.

A release announcing the ceremony said that Kenton and his father volunteered with the Doug Williams Basketball Camp and family fun day for years.

“He’s been a jewel right under our nose, we are happy to bless one of our own. He will also be a gift of ours that will keep on giving. He is exactly the type of student deserving of this award, he exemplifies a piece of Doug’s Heart!” Doug Williams Scholarship Foundation

The foundation will host its next scholarship fundraiser and “All White Affair” in September, tickets to party with a purpose are $35. For more information visit the Doug Williams Scholarship Foundation Facebook page.