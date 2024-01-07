TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Looking for a spectacular view of the total solar eclipse this April? These campgrounds and RV parks across East Texas are located in the path of totality, meaning you won’t miss a thing.

Atlanta

Avinger

Daingerfield

De Kalb

Hughes Springs

Lake Bob Sandlin

Linden

  • Linden Texas RV Park

Lone Star

Maud

Mount Pleasant

Naples

  • Naples RV Park

Pittsburg

Queen City

Texarkana

Wright Patman Lake

The solar eclipse passes over Mexico, the United States and Canada on Monday, April 8. NASA released a list of what time the eclipse begins in each region.

Check out the interactive Eclipse 2024 map to see where the path of totality will pass through.