TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Looking for a spectacular view of the total solar eclipse this April? These campgrounds and RV parks across East Texas are located in the path of totality, meaning you won’t miss a thing.
Atlanta
Avinger
Daingerfield
De Kalb
Hughes Springs
Lake Bob Sandlin
- The Bluffs RV Park
- Camp Shiloh Lutheran Retreat
- Cherokee Trace Campground
- Fort Sherman Camping Area
- Moccasin Track Campground
Linden
- Linden Texas RV Park
Lone Star
Maud
Mount Pleasant
Naples
- Naples RV Park
Pittsburg
- Barefoot Bay RV Resort & Marina
- BlackBerry Pines
- Pistol Mill Camp Ground
- Pittsburg RV Park & Resort
Queen City
Texarkana
- Country Paradise RV
- Forest Lake RV Park
- Lone Star RV Park
- New Wave RV Park
- Shady Pines RV Park
- Texarkana RV Music Park
- Watercolor RV Park
Wright Patman Lake
- Army Corps of Engineers Campgrounds
- Big Creek Park
- Clear Springs
- Malden Lake Campground
- Piney Point
- Rocky Point (Wright Patman Dam)
- White Oak Ridge Campground
- Wilkins Creek Camping Area
The solar eclipse passes over Mexico, the United States and Canada on Monday, April 8. NASA released a list of what time the eclipse begins in each region.
Check out the interactive Eclipse 2024 map to see where the path of totality will pass through.