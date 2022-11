SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo treated their kangaroos to some tasty peanut butter snacks, footage released on November 10 shows.

This footage, posted on the zoo’s Twitter page, shows the kangaroos looking curious, then enthusiastically chomping on the nutty treats.

“The kangaroos got their favorite treat – peanut butter!” the zoo said in the Twitter post accompanying the video.

Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful