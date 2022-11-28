DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in De Soto Parish caught a strange case Monday morning: a ding-dong ditching horse on the loose.

The horse managed to get free Monday morning and was captured on a Blink door camera as it wandered through the Old Mansfield/South Bogle area of Logansport. The friendly horse visited many homes in the neighborhood. In a Facebook post the DSPO said:

Logansport Folks: Be on the for this suspicious individual in the area of Old Mansfield and South Bogle. It’s just out living its best life today, ringing doorbells and running off. “Will do fertilizer work for sugar cubes.” #WeGotSomeoneOnIt

DPSO Public Information Officer Mark Pierce says deputies have had to search for the horse before. He says the owner retrieved the horse shortly after their Facebook post about its sightseeing trip. Deputies dropped by later to check on it.

Pierce says the owner was cited.