A 5-year-old cancer patient whose parents and uncle are airline pilots boarded a flight from Seattle to Orlando – piloted by her uncle – sponsored by the Make-A-Wish foundation on Tuesday, November 8, according to the Alaska Airlines website.

According to a press release sent to Storyful, the girl, named Maeve, wished to go to Disney World and is the daughter of Captain Ryan McNelis and First Officer Bethany McNelis. The McNelises have piloted Make-A-Wish flights over their careers but “never imagined” they would board the plane as parents of a wish recipient.

The press release said Maeve was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when she was a baby but is now “doing great” after receiving treatment. Maeve’s mother, Bethany McNelis, said the wish was important to the family because it’s about “making happy memories outside the hospital walls,” according to the release.

Footage shared with Storyful by the Make-A-Wish Foundation shows Maeve and her family making their way to the gate at SeaTac International Airport, where she is greeted by her uncle and led onto the flight.

