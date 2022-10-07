CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process.

The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Street, Shreveport.

The event is free and open to the public, and attendees will get information on having misdemeanors expunged from the public record.

“We strongly believe in helping our residents obtain access to a second chance,” District 7 Commissioner and summit chair Stormy Gage-Watts said. “The information provided will hopefully open doors and allow citizens to start that productive career that they desire.”

The summit will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A workshop on navigating the expungement application process will start at 11 a.m. The event organizers will provide the necessary forms for the procedure.

This resource fair will also feature local employers, community organizations, and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Participants who receive their first or second vaccine at the fair will get a $100 gift card while supplies last.

For more information on the expungement process and to access documents, visit the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court’s website at http://www.caddoclerk.com.