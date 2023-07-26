BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Graduating high school is a significant accomplishment as it opens the door to so many opportunities, which is why 14 high Bossier Parish students in Bossier braved the summer heat to fulfill thier high school requirements.

“We feel great at Bossier Parish Schools to be able to provide an opportunity and a venue during the summer for those students that took a different route to graduation to get there and still celebrate in 2023 to be a graduate of their cohort class. It’s very exciting, we’re very proud of these students. We’re proud to be in a parish that would acknowledge these students for such a great accomplishment,” said Jeremiah Williams, Secondary Curriculum Advisor for Bossier Parish Schools.

Williams recognized that many situations could impact when a student graduates, but the most crucial part is that they did cross the stage on their own time because they persevered.

Family, friends, and loved ones were proud to celebrate with flowers, balloons, and loud cheers that sounded like it was for a graduating class of 200.

“I want to congratulate all of them for making the completion of their high school graduation, and I’m especially happy for my niece, Layla Howard. And I wish her all the success in life, and I wish all of them success in life,” Oscar Hamilton, Uncle to high school graduate Layla Howard said.

The graduates are looking forward to the future, with many of them excited to earn a college degree. Joseph Johnson is one graduate who plans to study business.

“This feels outstanding. Really. You know what I mean. It was a lot to get here. People don’t know that, but it is what it is. We made it. We made it. Let’s go to the next chapter,” said Joseph Johnson, a high-school graduate.

His parents stood proudly beside him, just two of a large team of supporters in matching blue t-shirts for Joseph.

Rachel Johnson, his mother, said she is proud to have watched all three of her children graduate. She says she is grateful to Bossier Parish for celebrating all their students. One of her children graduated traditionally, one graduated early, and now one earned his degree this summer.

“It was kind of a challenge, but like I told him, delayed but not denied. So that in itself just says it all. He did it, he stayed with it, and that’s all we can do is be proud,” Rachel Johnson, mother to high school graduate Joseph Johnson said.