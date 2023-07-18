MARSHALL, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for some of the best smoked-meats East Texas in East Texas; look no further than

“Well you know it’s hard to describe we’d love for you to come see it yourself.” says Head Huncho of Bear Creek Smokehouse Robby Shoults, “We’ve got the prettiest porch in East Texas grab you some bluebell ice cream and sit out there on the front porch and just soak it up.

Bear Creek Smokehouse is a one-stop shop and great for tourists. They have everything from smoked meats to purses.

“We still continue to make the most awesome meats we ship them all around the country. Smoked turkey ham bacon sausage just about anything you can think of in the meat department,” says Shoults.

They have included a map to show who has come to visit from all over the world.

“We have a World Map in the hallway back there and we’ve got pins I think in every continent.” says Shoults

Bear Creek Smokehouse is family owned and got its start 80 years ago.

“That’s where it all started 80th Anniversary my grandad started the company in 1943, raising turkeys in his backyard as a supplement to the family farm income and it just kind of grew from the ’40s my dad took the business over when he became of age and I’m working in the business and we’ve got grandkids running around here so we’ve got for generations here just about every day.” says Shoults

He says he wants you to feel like a part of the family when you walk in.

“We have become more of a tourist attraction and a favorite for locals too.” says Shoults