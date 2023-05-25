SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is a one-of-a-kind movie experience offered in Shreveport.

You can escape to another world for a viewing experience like none other inside the Goodman IMAX Dome Theater inside Sci-Port Discovery Center.

“I think it’s the best experience you can have going to the movies,” Director John Armistead said.

Armistead runs, maintains, and helps select films for local audiences. “Pretty much everything IMAX,” he said.

He has been with Sci-Port since its opening and oversaw the transition from film to digital.

“All the film equipment went away. All the new digital equipment came in. We took out all the old sound systems, old amps, old speakers. So the entire sound system is brand new. So basically the only thing that is still here from the days of film would be the screen and the seats,” Armistead said.

The digital expansion now allows for big Hollywood features.

Blockbusters are reformatted and enhanced for the big IMAX screen. The debut of their first full-length film, was a highly anticipated Marvel sequel.

“Black Panther Wakanda Forever was our first full-length feature,” Armistead said.

The IMAX Theater is also known for showing educational films and nature documentaries. Transporting you closer to the scenes. Plus offering 3D movies for kids and adults with enhanced color and audio.

“It’s made to look its best with our equipment,” Armistead said.

This special viewing experience is truly an asset for the Arklatex. It is the only IMAX Dome Theater in Louisiana.

“There’s not even an IMAX Dome theater in Dallas right now,” Armistead said. He calls it a mesmerizing adventure through film, special for movie lovers, and families to enjoy.

“Seeing a movie in a flat IMAX is good, but seeing it in an immersive IMAX Dome is better,” he said.

The IMAX Dome is currently showing the Little Mermaid, Fast X, and Dream Big-Engineering our World. You can visit their website for showtimes, tickets, and upcoming movies.