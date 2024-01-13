DONALDSONVILLE, LA. (BRPROUD) — In the city of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, a father-daughter duo decided that their hometown needed economic boots and some new alcohol flavors.

Natalie and Chip Noel were all set to open their distillery in 2019 until the COVID-19 pandemic occurred.

Three years later, in June, the family-owned distillery opened their doors to the public.

Across the Mexico border, the duo partnered with another woman-owned distillery. Creating a unique taste with Agave sugar, to separate other tequilas in the market.

The father-daughter duo that operates the facility has already made waves of success by becoming the only Tequilla distillery in Louisiana.

NOEL Family Distillery has become the official tequila of Louisiana State University Athletics.

“Just make the expression of tequila that we felt like Louisiana could be proud of,” says Natalie Noel. “It’s already such a sensory delight we really needed our own tequila.”

The Noel family is proud of their home state, even incorporating the state’s amphibian, the tree frog as their brand logo.

The family says the tree frog represents, luck, creation, and prosperity. Three goals of creating a stronger business for the duo.

Once the alcohol is made from the distiller, Chip Noel says the barrels sit for two years, before selling.

To book a tour and tasting time with the distillery, click here.