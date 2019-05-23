Contact Us

KTAL NBC 6 Main Offices

3150 N Market St

Shreveport, LA 71107

Phone: 318.629.6000

Fax: 318.629.6001 Texarkana, TX Bureau

3716 Summerhill Road Suite 100

Texarkana, TX 75503

Phone: 903.334.0285

Fax: 903.334.0288

News Team: news@ktalnews.tv

Weather Team: weather@ktalnews.tv

Sports Team: sports@ktalnews.tv

Website Administrator:

If you have questions, comments or concerns in regards to KTALnews.com, please contact:

Marissa Diaz

Digital Director

3150 N Market St.

Shreveport, LA 71107

Email: MDiaz@ktalnews.tv

Closed Captioning Personnel

If you have questions, comments or concerns in regards to KTAL NBC 6, KMSS Fox 33 or KSHV 45 closed captioning, please contact the following:



KTAL Contact: Stephen Henry

Chief Engineer

Phone: 318.629.6000

Email: shenry@ktalnews.tv



KMSS Contact: Isaac Turner

Station Manager, KMSS FOX 33

3150 North Market Street

Shreveport, LA 71107

Phone: 318.629.7108

Fax: 318.629.7158

Email: iturner@kmsstv.com



KSHV 45 Contact: Mark McKay

Station Manager, KSHV 45

3150 N Market St

Shreveport, LA 71107

Phone: 318.629.7103

Fax: 318.629.7158

Email: mmckay@ktalnews.tv

Make a commercial request to use our video

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.

Advertising with KTAL NBC 6, KMSS FOX 33, KSHV 45:

If you have questions, comments or concerns in regards to advertising,

please contact the General Sales Manager.



Glynn Duncan

General Sales Manager

3150 N Market St

Shreveport, LA 71107

Phone: 318.629.7143

Fax: 318.629.7158

Email: gduncan@ktalnews.tv

Digital Media Advertising with KTALNews.com:

If you have questions, comments or concerns in regards to our digital advertising and branding platforms, please contact the Digital Sales Manager.



Johnny Norris

Digital Sales Manager

3150 N Market St

Shreveport, LA 71107

Phone: 318.629.7178

Fax: 318.629.6001

Email: jnorris@ktalnews.tv

Political Advertising with KTAL NBC 6, KMSS FOX 33:

If you have questions, comments or concerns in regards to airing political ads please contact the General Manager.



Mark McKay

General Manager

3150 N Market St

Shreveport, LA 71107

Phone: 318.629.7103

Fax: 318.629.7158

Email: mmckay@ktalnews.tv

Public File Assistance

For assistance accessing the public file, contact:

KTAL NBC 6, KSHV 45 Contact: Terri Cobb

Phone: 318.629.6000

Email: tcobb@ktalnews.tv

KMSS FOX 33 Contact: Isaac Turner

Phone: 318.629.7108

Email: iturner@kmsstv.com

Contact Us

Your input is valuable to us. Please send us your suggestions.