KMSS FOX 33

3150 North Market Street

Shreveport, LA 71107

Phone: 318-629-6000

Fax: 318-629-7158





If you have questions, comments, or concerns in regard to:



– Advertising

– Airing political ads on KMSS Fox 33

– Public file assistance

– Closed captioning

Please contact:



KMSS Fox 33

Phone: 318-629-6000

Fax: 318-629-7158



Contact Us

Your input is valuable to us. Please send us your suggestions using the form below