NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s on stage at The National WWII Museum.

The stage is BB’s Stage Door Canteen.

That’s where WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is with the cast and crew of Fly.

GALLERY: Tuskegee Airmen take flight in National WWII Musem’s ‘Fly’

Photo courtesy: National World War II Museum

Photo courtesy: National World War II Museum

Photo courtesy: National World War II Museum

Photo courtesy: National World War II Museum

Photo courtesy: National World War II Museum

Photo courtesy: National World War II Museum

Photo courtesy: National World War II Museum

Photo courtesy: National World War II Museum

It’s the story of four African American Tuskegee Airmen and the fight during World War II.

The play shows how these men fought racism at home while battling fascism overseas.

The director and producer is Tommye Myrick of Voices in the Dark Repertory Theatre.

The cast is all local.