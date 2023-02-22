SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A historic Shreveport restaurant is honored for its lasting legacy and community contribution.

In honor of Black History Month, the owner of Orlandeaux’s Cafe received a special proclamation from the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, and the Shreveport-Bossier African-American Chamber of Commerce.

City leaders said Orlandeaux’s Cafe is the oldest continuously operating Black family-owned restaurant in the country.

“What we want you to know is that the City of Shreveport recognizes your family in this legacy of 102 years. 102 years of African-American legacy culture right here. Standing on the grounds where we once weren’t allowed to come,” Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, District A said.

The restaurant is also celebrated Zyde-Gras in honor of Fat Tuesday.

“Music, tailgating, food, family. It gives us that down south Mardi Gras experience,” Dorian Ford, Orlandeaux’s Cafe spokesperson, said.

The legacy of Orlandeaux’s Cafe dates back to 1921. It is a part of several local restaurants owned and operated by a Shreveport family over the generations.