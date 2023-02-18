SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday marked the official release of the HBCU Bobblehead Series by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which will feature officially licensed bobbleheads of HBCU mascots in celebration of Black History Month.

Grambling University is one of the 13 schools that will have bobbleheads available for online purchase through the NBHFM for $35 each, plus an $8 shipping charge.

“We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”

HBCU Bobblehead Series

Here are the HBCUs featured in the bobblehead series:

Alabama A&M University Bulldogs

Alabama State University Hornets

Delaware State University Hornets

Florida A&M University Rattlers

Fayetteville State University Broncos

Grambling State University Tigers

Howard University Bison

Jackson State University Tigers

Morgan State University Bears

North Carolina A&T State University Aggies

North Carolina Central University Eagle

Norfolk State University Spartans

Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

There are more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout the United States; the earliest institutions were founded in the post-Reconstruction south.

HBCUs were created to provide quality accredited education to Black students who were denied enrollment at predominantly white institutions. In the past, only HBCU enrollment was exclusively Black students, now, HBCU student populations are far more diverse.

Some notable HBCU graduates include:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Thurgood Marshall

Spike Lee

Gladys Knight

Langston Hughes

Jerry Rice

Roberta Flack

Samuel L. Jackson

Lionel Richie

Kamala Harris

The Grambling State, Alabama State, Delaware State, and Howard Bobbleheads are scheduled to arrive in April, while the other schools’ bobbleheads ship in June.