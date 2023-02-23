The best time to shoot an outdoor family photo is the Golden Hour, the 60 minutes before sunset when the sky is colorful and the light is warm.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Moms on a Mission and other Shreveport community groups will gather for a symposium to discuss the importance of preserving and strengthening Black families Thursday evening.

The panel discussion is one of many Black Power Week events.

The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church at 1666 Alston St.

Event organizers say the symposium will examine disparities in resources and services available to black families.

“I am honored that Moms on a Mission was asked to be a part of this event; This symposium is in alignment with the mission and vision of MOMs, and we are looking forward to taking actionable outcomes to our cities leaders,” Martha Tyler, Founder/President of Moms on a Mission said.