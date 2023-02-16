SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KOKA radio has been on the air in Shreveport for 73 years. It all started in 1950, and the station has been through many periods in history including the civil rights movement.

In the early years, they played Gospel during the day and soul, R and B, and event Jazz at night.

African American musicians stopped by the station including James Brown and Aretha Franklin. They could not go on other radio stations due to segregation at the time. So it was the only outlet for their music.

Local barber Andrew Jones said KOKA helped move the civil rights movement forward by keeping locals informed about what was going on.

According to KOKA director Pastor CeJay, the station is recognized across the country, and many gospel artists know about the station. They have won many Gospel music airplay awards.

They now have the national leadership role in Gospel radio.