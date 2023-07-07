SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In the world of human trafficking, women are not the only ones facing trafficking. The LGBTQ+ community also has a high rate of vulnerability to exploitation.

The Gingerbread House is one organization that is working to aid victims of human trafficking in Shreveport. CEO Jessica Milan Miller shared how everyone, from any background, can be trafficked.

“Victims of trafficking come in all ethnicities, all races, all ages, male and female, transgender, LGBTQ,” Miller said.

There is no one-size-fits-all target for victims of human trafficking.

Lori McGehee, Executive Director of the Free Coalition to End Human Trafficking and Manager of Probation at Caddo Parish Juvenile Services said that LGBTQ individuals can be vulnerable to sex trafficking.

“People in the LGBTQ community can be very, very vulnerable to sex trafficking, partly because they are not accepted all the time by their families,” McGehee said.

McGehee shared that they worked with a young transgender woman who was being trafficked by an older woman.

“She was trafficked terribly and had been threatened with her life because the buyer found out that she was actually a male and was threatened at knifepoint. Another time she was threatened at gunpoint and their population is just so vulnerable because of that and because of the not acceptance by their families and by society, they can become very vulnerable.”

Victims of human trafficking don’t always report what is happening to them. McGehee says that a big reason many don’t report is that they are confused about what is going on with their bodies.

“They think if their bodies respond physically that it’s their fault and so they don’t know what to think about what has happened to them and how to rationalize that or wrap their minds around what has happened to them. They also can feel a lot of shame and not wanting to report, not wanting anyone to know what has happened to them. And then also the stigma. If they do report, someone may say, well, you’re gay, or you’re transgender, or there’s something wrong with you when there’s not, and it’s not their fault at all.”

Ochsner LSU Health is one hospital that works towards being inclusive and diverse. Sheree Stephens is the VP of Quality and Health Equity for North Louisiana and shared how they are working to look at every person as a whole.

“Whether it’s male, female, or transgender. We really want to make the patient feel comfortable no matter what they’re receiving at our hospital.”

Anyone can be a target for human trafficking, and those individuals in the LGBTQ community are some of the most vulnerable.