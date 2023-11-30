(KTAL/KMSS) – Human Trafficking is an issue that has no age limits, and many of all ages are at risk or are victims. The Caddo Parish Juvenile Court is providing support for juveniles in Caddo Parish.

The Caddo Parish Juvenile Court and the Juvenile Probation Department began with the Caddo-Bossier Community Response team and a mission to develop innovative interventions for at-risk youth and victims of Human Trafficking.

“There, unfortunately, are issues with trafficking in our city, in our parish,” said Ree Casey-Jones, Caddo Parish Juvenile Court Chief Judge. “The program is for children who are in the juvenile court system,”

Pulling inspiration from other programs, STAR Court in Caddo Parish was born in March of 2019.

According to Caddo Juvenile Court, the program is a first of its kind in Louisiana. Chief Judge Ree Casey-Jones acknowledges that it comes with its challenges.

“We have to seek funding from other sources, but the community partners and the statewide partners have been awesome,” said Casey-Jones.

Casey-Jones shines a light on community partners such as the Pelican Center and the Community Foundation. These are just a few of the organizations that have helped bring STAR Court to life.

Since its birth, some juveniles in the program have shared their gratitude.

“The young lady spoke, and she was just speaking about how we work with her and how we helped her and just how she said, “She’s a judge, and she has a job to do, and we know that, but that black robe comes off,” recalled Casey-Jones.

While these young boys and girls watch the Chief Judge’s black robe come down, Casey-Jones watches their orange jumpsuit come off.

“Initially, when I see them in an orange jumpsuit, by the end of the program. They have jobs,” shared Casey-Jones.

Program leaders are working to restore these young boys’ and girls faith in others. They accomplish this by teaching them good hygiene, having adequate education, and high self-esteem.

“We were called to do this,” said Casey-Jones.

Casey-Jones looks forward to watching the impact STAR Court will continue to make in Caddo Parish.

“I see STAR Court growing in numbers but I also see it growing in community, support, statewide support, national support, we’re going to continue just to help children in this community,” Casey-Jones said.

Watch Beyond the headline for an inside look at the root of the issues facing juveniles across our community and hear firsthand accounts. Wednesday, December 6th at 9:00 p.m. on NBC 6, Fox 33, KSHV 45, or stream it live on KTALNEWS.COM