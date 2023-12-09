CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen faces prosecution for an alleged drive-by shooting in Caddo District Court after it was found that his charges met the standard that allows juveniles to be tried as adults.

According to the DA, 17-year-old SurDerrick Vailes will stand trial as the accused in a November 16 shooting in the 1000 block of Huntington Lane. He is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm from a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The charges are in connection with Vailes’ arrest after an SPD investigation. The investigation led police to conclude that Vailes, armed with a Draco semi-automatic rifle, fired shots at two males standing in a yard at the home and the residence itself. Evidence from the incident linked Vailes to the shooting.

The charge of second-degree attempted murder carries a sentence of 10 to 50 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.